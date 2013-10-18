KAMPALA Oct 18 The Ugandan shilling
weakened on Friday, as commercial banks bought dollars a day
after the local currency rallied on the back of foreign appetite
for government Treasury bills.
At 1128 GMT commercial banks quoted the currency of east
Africa's third-largest economy at 2,515/2,520 to the dollar, off
an intraday high of 2,505/2,510. It had gained nearly 1 per cent
on Thursday, closing at 2,510/2,515.
"The shilling rallied briefly in the morning before it came
under a lot of pressure from banks," said Faisal Bukenya, head
of market making at Barclays Bank.
Strong demand from foreign investors for 140 billion
shillings ($55.7 million) worth of Treasury bills sold on
Thursday had helped the currency firm towards the 2,500 support
level.
Traders said the shilling could remain under pressure next
week as demand for greenbacks from importers picks up.
"The market outlook suggests a mild rebound in terms of
demand from the importers as placement of orders ahead of the
holiday season come on board," said Stephen Kaboyo, managing
director at Alpha Capital Partners.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Edting by Kevin Mwanza and
Pravin Char)