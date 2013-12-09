By Elias Biryabarema KAMPALA, Dec 9 The Ugandan shilling was steady on Monday, shored up by the central bank's efforts to draw out excess shilling liquidity and by expected strong foreign investor demand at Treasury bill auctions this week. At 1021 GMT commercial banks in Kampala quoted the currency of east Africa's third-largest economy at 2,520/2,525, barely changed from Friday's close of 2,522/2,527. "There are not going to be a lot of shillings in circulation in the short term and that should help keep the local unit firm," said Robert Mpuuga, a trader at Housing Finance Bank. "Additionally demand for dollars is flat and via this week's auction we're anticipating some inflows that I think will provide further support for the shilling." Mpuuga said Bank of Uganda (BoU), the central bank, mopped up 244 billion shillings ($96.65 million) via a repo on Monday in addition to about 120 billion taken out on Friday. The BoU is due to sell 105 billion shillings worth of Treasury bills of all maturities on Wednesday, which traders said was likely to attract offshore investors and draw in hard currency. A relatively tight monetary policy stance has kept the shilling in a range of 2,500-2,600 for much of this year by limiting corporate appetite for dollars. Traders say that while the central bank has slightly eased its stance, cutting its key rate to 11.5 percent this month from November's 12 percent, it will take time before the move triggers a full recovery in demand for dollars. "Ahead of Christmas the bullish bias should hold for the shilling because demand is flat but I don't see it strengthening below 2,500," said Sage Daniel Muganza, trader at Centenary Bank. UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... ($1 = 2524.5000 Ugandan shillings) (Editing by Edmund Blair and Susan Fenton)