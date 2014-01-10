KAMPALA Jan 10 The Ugandan shilling was
little changed on Friday and players said it would likely trade
in a stable range next week, underpinned by corporate tax
payments.
At 1132GMT commercial banks quoted the currency of east
Africa's third-largest economy at 2,518/2,523, barely changed
from Thursday's close of 2,517/2,522.
"I see the shilling possibly swinging in the 2,515-2,525
range next week," said Benon Okwenje, trader at Stanbic Bank,
adding that because corporates would be reserving most of their
shilling holdings for tax payments, they will have little local
currency to use for dollar purchases.
Traders say the shilling is likely to suffer in the coming
months from the impact of the war in South Sudan which has cut
off one of Uganda's most lucrative export markets and reduced
the flow of dollars into the country.
For the next few weeks, Stephen Kaboyo of Alpha Capital
Partners said low yields on government debt could undermine
confidence in the local currency.
"On the other hand the decline in yields in the government
securities especially in longer tenors is likely to discourage
offshore interest ... the undercurrent indicates a bearish
shilling in weeks to come."
(Editing by James Macharia and Alison Williams)