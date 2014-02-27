(Adds details and context) By Elias Biryabarema KAMPALA, Feb 27 Uganda's central bank intervened for the second day running to stem a fall in the shilling triggered by the enactment of a radical anti-gay law, which has prompted Western donors to withdraw or review aid payments. Traders said the Bank of Uganda sold dollars as the shilling fell to 2,520/2,530, pushing it back up to near Wednesday's closing price of 2,505/2515, only to see it fall back again to 2,530/2,540 to the dollar. "We have seen the pressure on the shilling continuing even today, which prompted the central bank to intervene ... The speculation about aid cuts is really unnerving the markets," said Ahmed Kalule, trader at Bank of Africa. The currency of east Africa's third largest economy has been firm this year but dived on Wednesday as Western anger grew over President Yoweri Museveni's signing of the anti-homosexuality law. Announcements by Denmark and Norway that they would withhold aid, and threats by other Western countries to review relations and financial support, have spurred investors to buy hard currency. "The situation is being exacerbated by the fact that the market is also short of dollars, and then we have this panic buying ... also some people are building positions in anticipation of end-month demand," Kalule added. Manufacturers usually buy higher amounts of dollars at the end of the month to pay for the next month's raw material supplies. Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank, said the central bank interventions appeared to be too small to outweigh the appetite for hard currency. The Bank of Uganda does not usually the size of its interventions for fear of encouraging speculation. Some analysts said the impact of aid cuts was being exaggerated and that donors were likely to divert their aid to civil society organisations rather than cut it off entirely. Others also note that China, which has increasingly emerged as Uganda's primary source of external support, has not followed Western donor pressure on Uganda, which they said should offset some of the worries over the impact of aid cuts. UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa)