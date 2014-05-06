KAMPALA May 6 The Ugandan shilling
strengthened against the dollar on Tuesday and traders said it
was likely to keep a firm tone in the days ahead due to
mid-month tax payments.
By 0932 GMT, commercial banks quoted the currency of east
Africa's No. 3 economy at 2,517/2,527 per dollar, up from
Monday's close of 2,524/2,534.
"The market is not doing very well in terms of demand (for
dollars) which has boosted the local currency," said Bank of
Africa trader Ahmed Kalule.
Kalule said the payment of corporate taxes, which fall due
next week, could cause liquidity in the market to tighten,
offering further support to the local currency, by making it a
bit more expensive for banks to fund their dollar positions.
The local currency has been broadly stable against the
greenback this year, but some analysts expect it to come under
pressure in the medium term, mainly due to weaker economic
growth prospects.
Earlier this month, the central bank cut its growth forecast
for the 2013/14 fiscal year to 5.7 percent from a previous 6
percent.
Market participants attributed the lower forecast to the
impact of a months-long conflict in neighbouring South Sudan, a
major export market for Uganda.
"The implication of course is that the level of dollar
inflows is below par and it will hit the shilling eventually,"
one trader at a leading commercial bank said.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Duncan Miriri and
Louise Ireland)