By Elias Biryabarema
| KAMPALA, June 23
KAMPALA, June 23 The Ugandan shilling
surrendered more ground on Monday after a central bank official
said monetary policy could be eased further and the United
States cut some aid because of Uganda's tougher anti-gay law.
At 0848 GMT commercial banks quoted the currency at
2,605/2,615, weaker than Friday's close of 2,590/2,600.
"The news that came out of the central bank last week plus
the U.S. sanctions are all pointing to a negative outlook for
the shilling," said Robert Mpuuga, trader at Housing Finance
Bank.
"That prompted a rush by most banks to strengthen their
dollar positions and the shilling losing strength as a result."
A senior Bank of Uganda (BoU) official, Adam Mugume, told
Reuters on Friday there was room for further policy easing if
the government stuck to its public borrowing target of 1.4
trillion Ugandan shillings.
A U.S. move late on Thursday to cut some aid, impose visa
restrictions and halt a regional military exercise prompted
investors to seek dollars in the nation that still relies
heavily on support from Western and other donors.
This month, BoU loosened policy for the first time since
December, by cutting its key lending rate to 11 percent from
11.5 percent.
Although the local currency has remained largely stable
against the greenback, it has recently come faced more pressures
and is now 3.3 percent down in the year to date.
Declining yields on government securities have put further
pressure on the shilling by driving away offshore investors.
Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank said
the shilling was also being weighed down by some demand from
manufacturing and telecoms firms.
"At this level I think BoU is perhaps watching keenly...
it's possible they might come in if the pressure continues to
build rapidly," he said, adding the central bank helped the
currency on Monday by mopping up 111.5 billion shillings of
excess liquidity.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Edmund Blair and
Toby Chopra)