By Elias Biryabarema
| KAMPALA, July 15
KAMPALA, July 15 The Ugandan shilling
firmed on Tuesday, helped by a sell-off of hard currency by
commercial banks looking to build up their shilling positions.
At 0932 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,630/2,640, stronger than Monday's close of 2,645/2,655.
"A couple of players were long on the dollar, but demand is
waning while on the other hand there's a shilling scarcity,"
said Sage Daniel Muganza, a trader at Centenary Bank. "Those who
were long are unwinding to strengthen their shilling positions
and as a result we have a stronger local unit."
The shilling was still fragilein the short to medium term,
he said, because market confidence was being hurt by slowing
inflows from offshore investors in Ugandan debt.
Interest rates on Ugandan debt have fallen and the central
bank has said it expects them to remain relatively low as
government cuts back on public borrowing.
The shilling has lost 4.1 percent against the dollar this
year.
Faisal Bukenya, the head of market making at Barclays Bank
says the shilling was likely to meet resistance at 2,620.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Drazen Jorgic,
Larry King)