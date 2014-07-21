By Elias Biryabarema
| KAMPALA, July 21
KAMPALA, July 21 The Ugandan shilling
sagged on Monday, weighed down by demand for dollars from
manufacturing firms and commercial banks, but could find some
support from this week's Treasuy auction.
At 0931 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,628/2,638, weaker than Friday's close of 2,613/2,623.
"The market is a bit heavy on demand mainly from
manufacturing and also from players in the interbank," said
Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank.
"I think the manufacturing corporates are looking for
dollars to pay for raw materials," he said.
The currency is down nearly 4 percent against the dollar in
the year to date. Some traders say its short-term outlook is
firm, helped by higher rates on government securities.
At last week's Treasury auction, rates on the two-year bonds
edged up, raising expectations of more foreign demand.
Ahmed Kalule, trader at Bank of Africa, said the shilling's
losses were likely to be curbed by inflows for this week's
auction when 140 billion shillings ($53.23 million) worth of
Treasury bills of all maturities are up for sale.
"We think there could be a significant portion of offshore
uptake," he said.
($1 = 2630.0000 Ugandan shillings)
(Editing by Edmund Blair and Alison Williams)