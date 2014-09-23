KAMPALA, Sept 23 The Ugandan shilling was
stable on Tuesday partly supported by a mop up of excess
liquidity by the central bank, but traders said end month dollar
demand could weaken the local currency.
At 0843 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,618/2,628, little-changed from Monday's close 2,620/2,630.
"The liquidity sterilisation that was done yesterday is
helping keep the shilling stable," said Ali Abbas, trader at
Crane Bank.
The central bank or Bank of Uganda (BoU) on Monday used
repurchase agreements to drain a total of 276 billion shillings
($105.46 million) from the money market.
"We're looking out for possible month-end demand which could
steal some energy from the shilling," Abbas said.
End-month demand typically comes from manufacturing firms
looking for hard currency to pay for shipments of raw materials
to cover the following month's production.
Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank said
the shilling was likely to trade between a resistance level of
2,610 and a support level of 2,630 in the next few weeks.
The Ugandan shilling is down 3.7 percent against the dollar
so far this year.
(1 US dollar = 2,617.0000 Ugandan shilling)
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)