By Elias Biryabarema KAMPALA, Sept 29 The Ugandan shilling was stable on Monday, supported by a central bank mop-up of excess liquidity although traders said it was expected to turn bearish in the course of the week on the back of strong importer demand. At 0902 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,645/2,655, unchanged from Friday's close. "The stability is because of the mop-up that the central bank has done," said Sage Daniel Muganza, trader at Centenary Bank. Muganza said it was not yet clear how much shillings the central bank had removed from the money market via a seven-day repo. The local currency came under huge pressure on Friday from importers looking to stock up hard currency to pay for goods shipments for the year-end shopping season. Stephen Kaboyo of Alpha Capital Partners said this seasonal dollar demand could keep the shilling on the back foot. "The local currency is likely to face growing pressure if this demand is sustained," he said. He said the shilling could recover late in the year when the market expects Ugandans abroad to send their hard currency remittances, while dollar demand is expected to fizzle out as most corporates wind down the year. The shilling is down 4.7 percent against the greenback so far this year. UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)