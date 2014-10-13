KAMPALA Oct 13 The Ugandan shilling fell
for a second session on Monday, weighed down by dollar demand
from importers, with the weakening seen as likely to persuade
the central bank to keep interest rates on hold on Tuesday.
At 0942 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,673/2,683, weaker than Friday's close of 2,667/2,677.
"We're seeing a continuation of appetite from importers,"
said Centenary Bank trader Sage Daniel Muganza.
Muganza said liquidity in the interbank market was
tightening after Bank of Uganda conducted a seven-day repo on
Monday and that the tightness could provide a cushion for the
local currency.
Traders say importers are purchasing huge amounts of hard
currency to pay for goods shipments ahead of holiday shopping at
the end of the year.
The local currency has lost 5.7 percent against the dollar
this year.
Stephen Kaboyo, managing director at Alpha Capital Partners,
said the shilling's accelerating depreciation was likely to
encourage the Bank of Uganda to keep its policy interest rate
unchanged despite low inflation and below-potential economic
growth.
Bank of Uganda is due to announce its benchmark Central Bank
Rate for October and November on Tuesday.
"With a very shaky outlook on the exchange rate, BoU may
stay action in order to avoid the risks of pushing the UGX/USD
pair higher (weaker)," Kaboyo said in a market note.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and
Hugh Lawson)