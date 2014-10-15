KAMPALA Oct 15 The Ugandan shilling strengthened on Wednesday when dollar demand by commercial banks slackened following the surprise decision by the central bank to keep its benchmark rate unchanged despite falling inflation.

The central bank on Tuesday kept its benchmark Central Bank Rate for October and November unchanged at 11 percent from the previous period. Analysts said the bank probably did not cut rates because it was wary of putting further pressure on the local currency.

At 1230 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,672/2,682, stronger than Tuesday's close of 2,687/2,697.

Most market players had expected a rate cut and banks had built up long dollar positions in the weeks before the announcement, weakening the shilling, traders said.

"The buying appetite from banks has died down after the rate decision," said Ali Abbas, trader at Crane Bank. "That has allowed the shilling to shed off some of the pressure."

The local currency is down 5.7 percent against the greenback so far this year, and Abbas said the shilling would likely trade in the 2,650-2,6780 range in the coming days.

Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank said some companies were converting hard currency into the local currency to meet mid-month tax payments by corporate firms, while others were using up the local currency to pay the taxes.

"The tax payments have suppressed (dollar) demand and allowed the shilling some recovery," Bukenya said.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)