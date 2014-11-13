KAMPALA Nov 13 The Ugandan shilling
weakened further to a three-year low on Thursday on increased
dollar demand by energy and manufacturing firms, traders said.
At 1201 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,750/2,760, weaker than Wednesday's close of 2,725/2,735,
levels last seen in October 2011.
"Demand is very strong from manufacturing and energy
buyers," said Shahzad Kamaluddin, trader at Crane Bank.
"However the market is also so high in liquidity... banks
are drawing down on this to build dollars positions," he said
referring to increased local currency liquidity in the money
market after the government settled pending bills.
Traders said the central bank sought to mop up excess
liquidity on Thursday, the third day this week that the bank has
sought to do so. Excluding Thursday, the bank has so far soaked
up a total of 500 billion shillings ($182.35 million).
Sage Daniel Muganza, trader at Centenary Bank, said the
market was low on hard currency supplies as this week's Treasury
bill auction worth 145 billion shillings.
Kamaluddin said the shilling's bearish tone was also
tracking the greenback's trend in other markets where the
greenback has surged against other currencies.
The shilling is now down 8.3 percent against the dollar this
year, Reuters data showed.
UGX Spot Rate.....
Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....
Calculated Cross Rates..........
Deposits.....................
Deposits & Forwards.............
Uganda Equities Guide.......
Uganda All Share Index........
Shilling background .....
Ugandan Debt Guide............
All Uganda Bonds.............
Uganda T-Bills..............
Uganda Benchmark.............
Central Bank ................
Ugandan Contributor Index....
Uganda Coffee Prices.......
(1 US dollar = 2,742.0000 Ugandan shilling)
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)