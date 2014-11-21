By Elias Biryabarema KAMPALA, Nov 21 The Ugandan shilling weakened on Friday due to dollar demand from commercial banks as a global rally of the greenback and anticipated corporate demand undermined confidence in the local currency. At 1144 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,750/2,760, weaker than Thursday's close of 2,740/2,750. "The global strengthening of the dollar is driving sentiment locally," said Ahmed Kalule, trader at Bank of Africa. "We're seeing banks exerting strong demand ...they don't want to be caught short since the global trend suggests new highs for the dollar." Traders also say over the next several days they are anticipating some demand from foreign-owned firms listed locally who will be buying dollars in preparation for paying of dividends abroad. The shilling is 8.3 percent down against the dollar so far this year. "The shilling will keep a bearish tone overall but losses will be marginal. Some of the demand pressure will be absorbed as remittances from foreign workers start to hit the market," said a trader at a leading commercial bank. Ugandans working abroad typically send money to relatives back home around November-December to spend on year-end festivities. Traders say although the central bank has been reluctant to directly sell greenbacks to prop up the shilling it has been aggressively sterilising excess liquidity, which they say should also help limit any pressures on the local currency. UGX Spot Rate.................... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Toby Chopra)