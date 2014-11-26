KAMPALA Nov 26 The Ugandan shilling
weakened on Wednesday on dollar demand from importers and
routine central bank hard currency purchases, while inflows from
offshore investors were scant.
At 1132 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,763/2,773, weaker than Tuesday's close of 2,745/2,755.
The central bank typically buys about five million dollars
daily to build its foreign reserves, traders said.
"There's panic buying by importers and persistent central
bank demand at a time when the market is low on (dollar)
inflows," said David Bagambe, a trader at Diamond Trust Bank.
"Offshore investors who normally boost our dollars supplies
have not been buying our debt lately."
Uganda's central bank sold Treasury bills worth a total of
160 billion shillings ($1.78 billion).
Foreign investors buying Ugandan debt have to convert their
hard currency for shillings to pay for their successful bids.
Some commercial banks looking to cover short dollar
positions were also exerting demand, said Faisal Bukenya, head
of market making at Barclays Bank.
Bukenya forecast the shilling was likely maintain a bearish
bias in the coming days but would trade below the psychological
level of 2,800 for the remaining part of the year.
The local currency has weakened steadily over the past few
weeks largely on the back of importer demand for dollars.
The global strength of the greenback has also weakened the
shilling, which has so far this year lost 8.8 percent of its
value against the greenback.
(1 US dollar = 90.0000 Kenyan shilling)
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)