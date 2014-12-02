KAMPALA Dec 2 The Ugandan shilling
extended gains for a second straight day on Tuesday, buoyed by a
liquidity mop-up by the central bank and dwindling dollar demand
from companies.
At 0916 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,753/2,763, stronger than Monday's close of 2,765/2,775.
Some traders said commercial banks were also unwinding their
long dollar positions due to the low demand for the greenback,
helping fuel a bullish tone for the local currency.
Sage Muganza, trader at Centenary Bank, said the shilling's
strength was mainly coming from the action by central bank on
Monday to mop-up 392 billion shillings ($142.03 million) in the
money market through a repurchase agreement.
Mop-ups of excess liquidity make it costlier for banks to
hold large greenback positions.
"Considering there's an auction this week which will take
out more shillings I see more gains going forward," he said.
The central bank is due to auction re-opened 2- and 15-year
fixed coupon Treasury bonds worth a total 180 billion shillings.
The shilling is 8.4 percent weaker against the dollar so far
this year, driven lower largely by demand for dollars from
importers and foreign-owned companies paying dividends abroad.
(1 US dollar = 2,760.0000 Ugandan shilling)
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)