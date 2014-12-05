KAMPALA Dec 5 The Ugandan shilling was
flat on Friday but traders were anticipating a slight weakening
of the currency due to dollar demand from companies squaring
positions before year-end.
At 0918 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,757/2,767, unchanged from Thursday's close.
"The rush to square positions and the scanty trading... is
likely to tip the balance towards a bearish unit," said Stephen
Kaboyo of Alpha Capital Partners.
Kaboyo, however, said the market was also receiving some
hard currency inflows from the exports of coffee,
non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and remittances from
Ugandans abroad that could cushion significant pressure.
The shilling traded largely in the first half of 2014 but
came under pressure in the second half, weakened by dollar
demand from importers and the strengthening dollar.
The local currency is 8.5 percent weaker to the dollar so
far this year.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)