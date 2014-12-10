KAMPALA Dec 10 The Ugandan shilling was
flat in quiet trade on Wednesday, and dealers said the currency
could strengthen due to mopping up of excess liquidity by the
central bank.
At 1026 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,760/2,770, unchanged from Tuesday's close.
Traders say most firms are staying out of the foreign
exchange market as their commercial operations slow down towards
the year-end.
"The shilling look's pretty stuck because most corporates
aren't buying and banks seem happy to stay square," said Shahzad
Kamaluddin, trader at Crane Bank.
"I believe there's a possibility for marginal gains since we
had a repo... demand will also likely stay down."
The central Bank of Uganda (BoU) on Wednesday conducted a
seven-day repo although it had not yet disclosed how much
shillings it had taken out of the market.
By absorbing excess liquidity, the bank makes it relatively
more expensive to hold long dollar positions, which partly lends
support to the shilling, which is 8.7 percent down against the
greenback so far this year.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)