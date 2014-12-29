KAMPALA Dec 29 The Ugandan shilling was slightly weaker on Monday, undermined by dollar demand from the manufacturing sector but was expected to get support from central bank mopping up excess liquidity.

At 0751 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,758/2,768, weaker than last Wednesday's close of 2,755/2,765.

"There's some limited dollar demand from players in the manufacturing sector," said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank.

The shilling is 8.6 percent weaker against the greenback so far this year.

Bukenya said the central bank or Bank of Uganda (BoU) mopped up an undisclosed amount of excess shillings in the market via a seven-day repurchase agreement (repo) on Wednesday which could limit the shilling's fall. Liquidity mop-ups support the local currency by making it expensive to hold on to dollar positions.

Reluctant to intervene directly to sell greenbacks, BoU has frequently used repos to try to slow down the local currency's decline against the dollar, which worsened in the second half of 2014 as importer demand for dollars increased.

Isaac Iga, chief dealer at Orient Bank said traders were also wary of taking on long hard currency positions amidst a sluggish business environment.

"Players don't want huge exposure at the moment...I would think the pressure we're seeing now will be limited," he said, referring to the local currency's weakness. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)