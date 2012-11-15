* Uganda declared itself free of Ebola last month
* Country's worst Ebola outbreak in 2000
* Ebola first occurred in Democratic Republic of Congo
KAMPALA, Nov 15 Uganda said on Thursday three
people had died from an outbreak of the Ebola virus in its
central region, near the capital Kampala, the latest bout of
deadly haemorrhagic fevers to strike the east African nation in
recent months.
Health Minister Christine Ondoa said two of the dead were
from one family in Luwero district, about 75 kilometres north of
Kampala.
The new outbreak comes about a month after Uganda declared
itself free of Ebola which struck in July in the western part of
the country, close to the border with the Democratic Republic of
Congo (DRC), where the disease first occurred in 1976.
On Oct. 19 health officials also reported an outbreak of
Marbug, a deadly viral disease known to be a cousin of Ebola,
that killed three people.
"Another viral haemorrhagic fever, Ebola, has broken out in
the country ... a total of three people have since the onset of
the outbreak died," Ondoa told reporters.
The first case involved a driver of a Boda Boda - motorcycle
taxis common in Uganda - who died on Oct. 25 while the second
victim, a 25-year old woman who nursed the driver, died on Nov.
10. Lab tests have not yet been completed on the third case.
Ebola and Marbug are both highly infectious, spread mostly
through contact with body fluids, and have high case fatalities.
Symptoms include bleeding, diarrhoea and vomiting and while
there is no cure for both diseases, some patients survive
through treatment of symptoms.
A total of 16 people died from the last Ebola outbreak and
the frequency of infections has been rising in recent years.
Uganda has managed to avoid a repeat of its worst episode of
Ebola, in 2000, when 425 people were infected and more than half
died.
Ondoa said five more suspected cases were being monitored,
including two at an isolation facility at Mulago Hospital in
Kampala.
Luwero itself was last hit by Ebola in May last year, an
outbreak in which a 12-year-old girl died.
Dennis Lwamafa, commissioner for disease control, said the
latest outbreak was not linked to the July infection,
attributing the rising frequency of haemorrhagic fevers to
increased disease surveillance.
A team of health experts including personnel from the World
Health Organisation and Doctors Without Borders has been sent to
Luwero and an isolation facility was being set up at the
district's Nyimbwa health centre for suspected Ebola patients,
Ondoa said.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Yara Bayoumy and
Keiron Henderson)