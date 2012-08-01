* Two more die overnight of disease
* Officials hope cases are tailing off
* Kenyan man in isolation over suspected infection
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, Aug 1 The death toll from an Ebola
outbreak in western Uganda has risen to 16 after two more people
died of the disease, health officials said on Wednesday, but
they are hopeful that the worst has passed.
Eighteen people are in an isolation ward at a hospital in
Kibaale district, where the outbreak started, and teams of
health workers are visiting villages to isolate people possibly
infected and to advise others on preventive measures.
There is no specific treatment for Ebola, which is
transmitted by close contact and body fluids such as saliva,
vomit, faeces, sweat, semen and blood.
Health officials are hopeful there will be no repeat of the
severity of the Ebola outbreak in Uganda in 2000, when 425
people were infected by the virus, more than half of whom died.
"It was sad we recorded two more deaths ... but we're also
encouraged by the fact that we're not receiving many more new
cases," Kibaale district health officer Dan Kyamanywa said. The
latest deaths occurred late on Tuesday, he said.
Up to 176 people who are suspected to have had contact with
Ebola victims are being monitored, but none have so far shown
signs of the disease, Ministry of Health spokeswoman Rukia
Nakamatte told Reuters.
Neighbouring Kenya said it was monitoring a suspected case
of Ebola after a man was placed in isolation in Siaya district
hospital, near the Ugandan border.
The country's director of public health and sanitation said
it was unlikely to be a case of Ebola. However, the Kenyan
speaker of parliament has asked the public health minister to
deliver a statement on the matter.
Ugandan authorities said last week they had confirmed an
outbreak of Ebola in Kibaale, about 170 km (100 miles) west of
the capital Kampala, and near the Democratic Republic of Congo
where the virus first emerged in 1976, taking its name from the
Ebola River.
Authorities in the east African country have not yet
identified the source of the outbreak, although Kibaale Forest
has a high concentration of monkeys and birds, which act as
transmitters of the virus.
President Yoweri Museveni has advised people to avoid
shaking hands, casual sex and do-it-yourself burials to reduce
the chance of contracting the deadly haemorrhagic fever.
Kyamanywa said Ebola had been ruled out as the cause of
death of two people, including a child, who officials said on
Tuesday were suspected to have been infected with the virus.
Although there is no cure for the virus, doctors can treat
opportunistic diseases and symptoms affecting patients including
diarrhoea, vomiting and malaria, and some patients can survive.
(Additional reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Writing by James
Macharia; Editing by Pravin Char)