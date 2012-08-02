KAMPALA Aug 2 Residents in western Uganda said
on Thursday they were too scared to go shopping in local
markets, visit churches or mosques or travel freely for fear of
catching the Ebola virus which has already killed 16 people.
Thirty people are in an isolation ward at a hospital in
Kibaale district, where the outbreak started, after 12 new cases
were admitted. A total of 232 people suspected to have had
contact with Ebola victims were also being monitored.
Health officials are hopeful there will be no repeat of the
severity of the Ebola outbreak in Uganda in 2000, when 425
people were infected by the virus, more than half of whom died.
There was no new deaths on Thursday, health workers said,
but residents were finding it hard to cope with the preventive
measures.
President Yoweri Museveni has advised people to avoid
shaking hands, casual sex and do-it-yourself burials to reduce
the chance of contracting the deadly haemorrhagic fever.
There is no treatment for Ebola, which is transmitted by
close contact and body fluids such as saliva, vomit, faeces,
sweat, semen and blood. However, doctors can treat opportunistic
diseases and symptoms affecting patients including diarrhoea,
vomiting and malaria, and some patients can survive.
"Fears of catching Ebola have twisted people's lives,"
Tumusiime Jamilo, a reporter at a local radio station told
Reuters. "They can't go to the markets to buy things, (others
can't) sell their products and that's hitting their pockets."
Tumusiime said people couldn't also freely travel wherever
they wanted or go to churches and mosques because of worries
they might be infected.
Ugandan authorities said last week they had confirmed the
outbreak of Ebola in Kibaale, 170 km (100 miles) west of the
capital Kampala, and near the Democratic Republic of Congo where
the virus first emerged in 1976, taking its name from the Ebola
River.
But they have not yet identified the source of the outbreak,
although Kibaale Forest has a high concentration of monkeys and
birds, which act as transmitters of the virus.
Stephen Mfashingabo, a health official in Kibaale, told
Reuters the local Ebola taskforce had been struggling to cope
with insufficient facilities since the disease struck, although
funds and medicines had been delivered on Thursday.
"There was no money from the Health Ministry to fund
activities since this outbreak was confirmed and there was also
no food," he said.
In neighbouring Kenya, a second suspected case of Ebola was
reported in Eldoret, a large town in the Rift Valley, where a
man has been placed in isolation.
Public Health and Sanitation Minister, Beth Mugo, however
told parliament that tests carried out on the first suspected
Ebola case have not been completed, though she said the victim
reported bleeding from gums, urine and stool after eating meat
from a goat that had been rescued from a python.
She said Kenya has never had a confirmed case of Ebola.
(Additional reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Writing by James
Macharia, editing by Diana Abdallah)