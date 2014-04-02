BRIEF-Fong Chien Construction says no dividend for 2016
March 20 Fong Chien Construction Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/8hnX6D Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
KAMPALA, April 2 Strong growth in public sector investments will help Ugandan economy grow 6 percent in the 2013/2014 fiscal year compared with a revised 5.8 percent in the previous fiscal year, the central bank said on Wednesday.
Uganda also said it expected the economy to expand by 6.5 percent in the 2014/2015 fiscal year. The country has said it could live without aid that Western donors suspended or diverted in protest at an anti-gay bill that became law in February.
The Bank of Uganda's Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile told a news conference that there were however some "downside risks to economic growth in the current fiscal year related to the weakness in credit growth and net exports." (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia)
March 20 Fong Chien Construction Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/8hnX6D Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
By Sandhya Sampath March 20 Indonesian and Philippine shares fell on Monday as investors chose to book profit after recent gains, while Malaysia hit its highest in nearly 22 months on the back of gains in telecom stocks. The Jakarta Composite Index closed 0.1 percent lower following last week's record-setting spree with consumer and energy stocks leading the decline. "I think it's just a bit of profit-taking," said Harry Su, an analyst with Bahana Securities in Indone
March 20 Huaan Securities Co Ltd : * Says it will scrap plan to sell Anhui brokerage unit Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/YFwYDr Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)