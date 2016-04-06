(Adds details on Uganda economy, quotes)
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, April 6 Investment in infrastructure
will help Uganda's economy to grow by 5.5 percent in 2016-2017,
faster than in the current fiscal year, the International
Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.
The east African country has various multibillion dollar
infrastructure projects in progress, including highways,
hydropower dams and a crude oil refinery.
The IMF said at the end of a visit by its mission to Uganda
that economic growth would accelerate next year from an expected
5 percent in the 2015/16 fiscal year that ends in June.
"In a complex global, regional, and domestic environment,
affected by election-related uncertainties, Uganda's economy
continued to perform well," a statement from the Fund said.
The IMF said this month's cut in the central bank's key
lending rate to 16 percent from 17 percent would improve access
to credit for the private sector and aid economic activity.
"The mission welcomes the decision by the Bank of Uganda to
lower the central bank rate, consistent with the forecast of
core inflation returning to its medium-term target," it said.
"The appropriate easing of monetary policy should provide a
welcome boost to private sector credit growth and support
economic activity."
Uganda's central bank cited slowing inflationary pressures
and below-potential economic growth as reasons for the rate cut.
Last month, headline inflation declined to 6.2 percent
year-on-year from 7 percent in February.
The finance ministry forecasts the economy will grow by 5.8
percent in the year to June, from 4.8 percent in 2014-2015.
(Additional reporting by George Obulutsa in Nairobi; Editing by
Catherine Evans)