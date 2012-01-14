NAIROBI Jan 14 Uganda's economic growth
is expected to slow this year, as the east African country
tightens its fiscal and monetary policies, and due to the
effects of a global slowdown, the International Monetary Fund
said.
The IMF also said in a statement late on Friday that rapid
disinflation was needed to restore macroeconomic stability.
Uganda's year-on-year inflation rate went down
to 27 percent in December from 29 percent a month before and
from an 18-year high of 30.5 percent hit in October, as food
prices fell.
Also in December, the central bank kept benchmark lending
rates unchanged at 23 percent and said inflation
had probably peaked, while analysts said borrowing costs were
unlikely to drop for several months.
"The Ugandan authorities have appropriately tightened
monetary policy to help reverse the acceleration in inflation
over the past nine months, in light of increasing evidence that
external events have spilled over into underlying domestic
inflation," IMF said.
"Growth is likely to slow in 2012 in light of tighter
policies combined with a weaker global growth outlook. However,
rapid disinflation is critical to restore the stable
macroeconomic environment."
The IMF forecasts Uganda's economy will grow by 5.5 percent
this year, down from 6.4 percent in 2011.
The country discovered hydrocarbon deposits in 2006.
Investor interest in the east African economy has been lifted by
the discovery and the government says oil will potentially
propel annual GDP growth rates to double digits once production
starts.
Tullow Oil, which is the lead explorer, says
production is scheduled to start in 2012.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)