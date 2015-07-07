KAMPALA, July 7 Uganda's economy grew 0.3 percent in the January-March quarter, slightly lower than a 0.4 percent growth in the same period a year ago due to a decline in agriculture, the statistics body said.

Agricultural output fell 5.2 percent during the quarter, compared with a 0.5 percent growth in the same quarter last year, the Uganda bureau of statistics said in a statement released on Tuesday.

January to March is the third quarter of Uganda's fiscal year, which starts on July 1.

"The main contributors to this decline were food crops, cash crops and fishing activities. Livestock and forestry activities however registered a growth in value added during this quarter," it said.

The government projects 5.8 percent economic growth in 2015/16 from 5.3 percent growth in 2014/15. (Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Clelia Oziel)