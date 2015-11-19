UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NAIROBI Nov 19 The International Monetary Fund revised Uganda's growth forecast for the 2015/16 (July-June) fiscal year to 5 percent from a previous 5.8 percent, the fund said in a statement on Thursday.
GDP growth has reached 5 percent "and is expected to remain at that level... reflecting tight credit conditions and a smaller-than-expected fiscal stimulus," IMF said in a statement late on Wednesday.
In May, IMF gave its 5.8 percent growth projection for the fiscal year to June 2016 . (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Edith Honan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.