NAIROBI Feb 22 Ugandan opposition candidate Kizza Besigye was detained by police as a "preventative" security measure on Monday, police said, two days after he failed to beat long-serving President Yoweri Museveni in an election that observers say was flawed.

"Today, (Besigye) had mobilised a group of youth to storm the electoral commission. We had information that they had planned to cause violence in the city," said police spokesman Patrick Onyango. (Editing by Edith Honan; Editing by George Obulutsa, Greg Mahlich)