* Umeme says invested heavily to improve power network
* MPs say Uganda got "raw deal" in 20-yr concession to Umeme
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, Nov 21 A Ugandan parliamentary
committee has recommended that the government terminate its
contract with Umeme Ltd, the country's sole power
distributor.
Umeme holds a 20-year electricity distribution concession in
east Africa's third-largest economy. It is majority-owned by
Actis, a London-based private equity investor in emerging
markets with around $5 billion in assets under management.
In a report filed on Wednesday night by a committee set up to
investigate Uganda's energy sector, lawmakers accused Umeme of
exaggerating its investments in the sector and failing to reduce
power losses, the difference between kilowatt-hours generated
and those distributed to end-users due to problems such as theft
and inefficiency.
"It is hereby recommended that the Umeme Limited power
distribution concession be terminated," the report said.
Charles Chapman, managing director of Umeme, said the
report's findings were no longer valid and that the company had
reduced distribution losses from 40 percent in 2005 to about
24.5 percent this year.
"The report is a couple of years late, and most of the
issues the Ad Hoc Committee addressed have lapsed, and the
information is out of date," Chapman told Reuters in an e-mailed
statement.
Chapman added that since Umeme took over, the average
customer is now paying $240 per annum less.
Dickens Kamugisha, chief executive officer at Africa Centre
for Energy Governance, questioned the veracity of some of the
allegations against Umeme and said the report was unlikely to be
acted upon.
"The government will not cancel the contract, because it
knows that would be suicidal in terms of how much it has to
compensate Umeme," he said.
The lawmakers said concession terms were heavily skewed in
Umeme's favour in the contract, which was negotiated without the
involvement of Uganda's attorney general.
The report said Uganda had committed to a "raw deal", with
what it described as "scandalous provisions," including generous
working capital allowances and compensation of Umeme for losses.
Umeme previously said it invested $130 million to revamp the
distribution infrastructure between 2005 and 2012, but the
lawmakers said its spending claims were unfounded.
"This exaggerated level of investment is aimed at upping
Umeme's 'buyout amount' in case of early or natural termination
of the concession," the report said.
Chapman said Umeme has vastly improved the network as a
result of its investments.
"The facts are available for all to see: Umeme has so far
saved customers $120 million in 2013 through reduced power theft
and improved service delivery," he said.
Umeme entered the industry after the government decided to
end a state monopoly in energy and turn it over to private
players, who were expected to attract fresh investment and
improve its efficiency.
Although the company has promised to rapidly expand the
grid, cut losses, reduce power failures and stabilize the cost
of power, widespread complaints have persisted about high
tariffs, outages and faulty billing.
According to the energy ministry, Uganda has a production
capacity of about 550 megawatts, while peak demand reaches about
480 MW.
Umeme, which is also listed on Kenya's Nairobi Stock
Exchange, started trading on the Ugandan exchange in November
last year after selling 38 percent of its stock to the public.