KAMPALA Dec 10 Uganda said on Wednesday four
foreign and domestic firms would build two solar power plants,
with a total capacity of 20 megawatts (MW) as it seeks to
develop its renewable energy potential.
Keen on expanding its small electricity generation capacity
to support an industrialisation drive, the east African country
is currently pursuing several multi-billion-dollar projects,
most of them in hydropower generation.
Officials previously said the government was also looking
for investors to develop solar energy and other renewable
sources of power such as biomass, waste energy, geothermal and
wind power.
The state-run Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) said
the two solar plants would be established in the Soroti and
Tororo districts, in Uganda's eastern region, at a combined cost
of $32.5 million.
Benon Mutambi, ERA's chief executive, said the plants were
suitable for Uganda because they were quick to implement and
could be built close to consumers, reducing transmission losses.
"By introducing a new technology to the generation mix,
Uganda's dependency on hydropower is reduced," he said in the
statement.
A consortium of Access Power MEA, of the United Arab
Emirates, and Spain's TSK Electronica will invest $17 million in
a plant that will generate 10 MW of electricity, it said.
A second consortium of Italian firm Building Energy Spa and
Uganda's Simba Telecom Ltd. plans to invest $15.5 million to
develop the second plant with a similar capacity.
Access Power MEA's managing director, Stephane Bontemps,
said in a statement the project was expected to secure funds
next June and start commercial operations by December.
Uganda currently generates about 600 MW of electricity, most
of it from three hydropower plants on the Nile. ERA estimates
electricity demand is growing at 10 percent annually mainly due
to economic expansion.
