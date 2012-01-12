* Move likely to lead to public outcry
* Savings to go to improving power production
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, Jan 12 The Ugandan government
announced on Thursday it had abolished electricity subsidies
paid to power generators to cushion consumers, a move that will
see tariffs rise by an average of 42 percent.
Energy minister Irene Muloni said the money freed will be
used to expand generation capacity in east Africa's third
largest economy.
"Government has spent a total of 1.53 trillion Ugandan
shillings ($623.22 million) since 2005 on subsidies to the
electricity sub-sector," Muloni said.
"This level of subsidy is not sustainable. Government has
therefore decided to eliminate subsidies to the electricity
subsector."
Muloni did not say how much the government would save by
lifting the subsidies.
The announcement is likely to provoke further public fury in
a country where traders and shopkeepers are already on a
three-day strike over sky-high interest rates charged by
commercial banks.
Oil-producing Nigeria is at present grappling with a
countrywide strike that has entered its fourth day after the
government cut fuel subsidies.
Uganda was also last year rattled by a series of
opposition-led, violent demonstrations over soaring cost of
living caused by a sharp surge in inflation which hit an 18-year
high of 30.4 percent year-on-year in October before slowing in
November.
The Ugandan government started subsidising electricity
consumers after procuring emergency thermal generators to curb a
sudden power supply crisis.
At the time electricity production had plummeted after
drought reduced the amount of water in the country's main hydro
generation plant at Jinja, in eastern Uganda.
"The money freed from the subsidies will be used to finance
the implementation of the other critical government
programmes...for example construction of the 600MW Karuma
hydropower project," Muloni said.
($1 = 2455.0000 Ugandan shillings)
(Editing by George Obulutsa and James Jukwey)