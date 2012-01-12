* Move likely to lead to public outcry
* Savings to go to improving power production
* New tariffs to come into effect on Jan. 15
(Adds analyst, consumer comments)
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, Jan 12 The Ugandan government on
Thursday abolished electricity subsidies paid to power
generators to cushion consumers, a move that will see tariffs
rise by an average of 42 percent.
Consumers and analysts said it was likely to stoke further
public anger over the high cost of living and possibly lead to
an escalation of a strike by traders over a spike in interest
rates.
Traders and shopkeepers in the Ugandan capital Kampala
closed on their businesses on Wednesday for a three-day strike
to try to press commercial banks to stop raising interest rates.
"To be sure I can't think of a worse policy miscalculation
by this government," said Dickens Kamugisha, executive director
of African Centre for Energy Governance (AFIEGO), which conducts
research and advocacy on electricity sector.
"The move is both ill-timed, because already the public is
angry over high interest rates and imprudent because it will
make electricity fall beyond the affordability of even more
people."
Energy minister Irene Muloni said the money freed will be
used to expand generation capacity in east Africa's third
largest economy.
"Government has spent a total of 1.53 trillion Ugandan
shillings ($623.22 million) since 2005 on subsidies to the
electricity sub-sector," Muloni said.
"This level of subsidy is not sustainable. Government has
therefore decided to eliminate subsidies to the electricity
subsector."
Muloni did not say how much the government would save by
lifting the subsidies.
Oil-producing Nigeria is at present grappling with a
countrywide strike that has entered its fourth day after the
government cut fuel subsidies.
Uganda was also last year rattled by a series of
opposition-led, violent demonstrations over the soaring cost of
living caused by a sharp surge in inflation which hit an 18-year
high of 30.4 percent year-on-year in October before slowing in
November.
A senior leader of the organisation championing the traders'
strike, Kampala City Traders Association, who did not wish to be
named, told Reuters the government's tariff hike would worsen
their distress.
"Instead of giving us good news they're so bold to even
provoke us the more by telling us we now have to pay more for
electricity, hopefully they're prepared for street action that
will result," the leader said.
The government started subsidising electricity consumers
after procuring emergency thermal generators to curb a sudden
power supply crisis.
At the time electricity production had plummeted after
drought reduced the amount of water in the country's main hydro
generation plant at Jinja, in eastern Uganda.
"The money freed from the subsidies will be used to finance
the implementation of the other critical government
programmes...for example construction of the 600MW Karuma
hydropower project," Muloni said.
She said the new tariffs will start on January 15.
($1 = 2455.0000 Ugandan shillings)
(Editing by George Obulutsa)