By Elias Biryabarema

KAMPALA, Jan 12 The Ugandan government on Thursday abolished electricity subsidies paid to power generators to cushion consumers, a move that will see tariffs rise by an average of 42 percent.

Consumers and analysts said it was likely to stoke further public anger over the high cost of living and possibly lead to an escalation of a strike by traders over a spike in interest rates.

Traders and shopkeepers in the Ugandan capital Kampala closed on their businesses on Wednesday for a three-day strike to try to press commercial banks to stop raising interest rates.

"To be sure I can't think of a worse policy miscalculation by this government," said Dickens Kamugisha, executive director of African Centre for Energy Governance (AFIEGO), which conducts research and advocacy on electricity sector.

"The move is both ill-timed, because already the public is angry over high interest rates and imprudent because it will make electricity fall beyond the affordability of even more people."

Energy minister Irene Muloni said the money freed will be used to expand generation capacity in east Africa's third largest economy.

"Government has spent a total of 1.53 trillion Ugandan shillings ($623.22 million) since 2005 on subsidies to the electricity sub-sector," Muloni said.

"This level of subsidy is not sustainable. Government has therefore decided to eliminate subsidies to the electricity subsector."

Muloni did not say how much the government would save by lifting the subsidies.

Oil-producing Nigeria is at present grappling with a countrywide strike that has entered its fourth day after the government cut fuel subsidies.

Uganda was also last year rattled by a series of opposition-led, violent demonstrations over the soaring cost of living caused by a sharp surge in inflation which hit an 18-year high of 30.4 percent year-on-year in October before slowing in November.

A senior leader of the organisation championing the traders' strike, Kampala City Traders Association, who did not wish to be named, told Reuters the government's tariff hike would worsen their distress.

"Instead of giving us good news they're so bold to even provoke us the more by telling us we now have to pay more for electricity, hopefully they're prepared for street action that will result," the leader said.

The government started subsidising electricity consumers after procuring emergency thermal generators to curb a sudden power supply crisis.

At the time electricity production had plummeted after drought reduced the amount of water in the country's main hydro generation plant at Jinja, in eastern Uganda.

"The money freed from the subsidies will be used to finance the implementation of the other critical government programmes...for example construction of the 600MW Karuma hydropower project," Muloni said.

She said the new tariffs will start on January 15. ($1 = 2455.0000 Ugandan shillings) (Editing by George Obulutsa)