Anglo American readies bond market return
LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - Anglo American is poised to sell its first public bond since it was stripped of its investment-grade status last year following the shock capitulation of global commodity prices.
KAMPALA Feb 6 Uganda will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday with Britain's Tullow Oil , France's Total and China's CNOOC, a vital step towards starting oil production in the African nation, an Energy Ministry spokesman said.
East Africa's third-largest economy struck hydrocarbon deposits in 2006 but commercial production has been delayed and is not expected to start until 2016 at the earliest. Analysts blame the delay on negotiations over a planned refinery.
"It's the signing of the MoU between the Ugandan government and the three oil companies," ministry spokesman Bukenya-Matovu Yusuf told Reuters, after the ministry issued an invitation to a news conference regarding the MoU.
LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - Anglo American is poised to sell its first public bond since it was stripped of its investment-grade status last year following the shock capitulation of global commodity prices.
TORONTO, March 21 Canada's main stock index barely rose on Tuesday as some heavyweight banking stocks and miners notched gains and Ivanhoe Mines Ltd jumped after announcing a copper deposit discovery.
LONDON, March 21 Britain is set to ban passengers from carrying most electronic devices on flights from certain countries in the Middle East, Sky News reported on Tuesday, following similar measures introduced in the United States.