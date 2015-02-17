* Refinery go-ahead to kickstart oil production
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, Feb 17 A consortium led by Russia's RT
Global Resources has won the contract to build and operate
Uganda's $2.5 billion crude oil refinery, the energy ministry
said on Tuesday, in a vital step to hasten oil production.
The east African nation struck hydrocarbon deposits in 2006
but commercial production has been delayed and is not expected
to start until 2018 at the earliest. Wrangling over taxes and
the viability of the refinery have delayed crude production.
Uganda plans to build the refinery to process its
hydrocarbon reserves, estimated at 6.5 billion barrels, which
lie along its border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.
"RT Global Resources emerged as the selected preferred
bidder," Irene Muloni, the minister for energy and mineral
development, said in a statement.
RT Global Resources, owned by Russian defence conglomerate
Rostec, leads a consortium that also includes Russian oil
producer Tatneft and VTB Capital, the investment banking unit of
Russia's No. 2 bank VTB. Others partners include South
Korea's GS and Telconet Capital Ltd Partnership.
Britain's Tullow Oil, French oil major Total
and China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC)
are developing Uganda's fields.
Tullow and the government had a dispute over the size of the
planned refinery. The government had wanted to build a refinery
with capacity to process 120,000 barrels per day (bpd0. It later
agreed to scale that back to 60,000 bpd.
The refinery's private developer will take a 60 percent
stake, while the government will take up the remainder. The
refinery will start with an initial output of 30,000 bpd in
2018.
Opposition lawmakers, however, raised doubts about the
selection of a company closely linked to Russian arms exports.
"Museveni is looking at Russia as the guys who will sell him
all the arms he wants without any questions," Francis Mwijukye,
deputy spokesperson for Uganda's largest opposition party told
Reuters, referring to President Yoweri Museveni.
George Boden of London-based Global Witness, an extractive
industries transparency pressure group, said the government had
to show it had selected the best company for the job and not
entered into any other deals to secure the investment.
"Transparency is key to the success of the refinery
project," Boden said.
Robert Kasande, the energy ministry official overseeing the
refinery project, said the selection process was transparent,
adding doubts raised over the project were "an old cliche".
