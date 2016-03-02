KAMPALA, March 2 Uganda said it was planning to
build an oil pipeline from its fields to the Tanzanian coast, a
move that could strike a blow to Kenya's bid to have a pipeline
running from Uganda through Kenyan oil fields to its coastline.
The Ugandan presidency statement, issued after Ugandan
President Yoweri Museveni and his Tanzanian counterpart John
Magufuli met on Tuesday, did not mention the fate of the Kenyan
oil export pipeline plan.
Uganda, which has yet to start oil production, raised the
possibility of a Tanzanian pipeline route last year.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and
George Obulutsa)