KAMPALA, March 2 Uganda said it was planning to build an oil pipeline from its fields to the Tanzanian coast, a move that could strike a blow to Kenya's bid to have a pipeline running from Uganda through Kenyan oil fields to its coastline.

The Ugandan presidency statement, issued after Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and his Tanzanian counterpart John Magufuli met on Tuesday, did not mention the fate of the Kenyan oil export pipeline plan.

Uganda, which has yet to start oil production, raised the possibility of a Tanzanian pipeline route last year.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and George Obulutsa)