KAMPALA Jan 25 The Global Fund, a partnership
that sends HIV drugs to poor countries, says it plans to send a
12-month advance supply of antiretroviral therapy to Uganda,
after the East African country ran out three months before the
end of last year.
Health activists say about 240,000 patients on publicly
funded treatment programmes were affected by the shortage, which
began last September, forcing them to modify their treatments or
stop altogether. Private-sector clinics were not impacted.
The government said a weak currency and insufficient foreign
exchange had hampered its ability to finance drug imports.
Some activists said they suspected runaway election spending
was behind the shortfall, but officials denied the charge.
President Yoweri Museveni is seeking to extend his three
decades in power in the Feb. 18 presidential elections
In Uganda about 1.5 million people, or about 4 percent of
the population, live with the HIV virus, of whom about 820,000
receive antiretroviral (ARV) drugs, which help keep the
patient's viral load low and prevent transmission.
"The Global Fund has already delivered shipments of drugs as
scheduled for existing patients and is front-loading an
additional 12-month supply of drugs," Seth Faison, the Fund's
head of communications, said in an email response to questions,
adding the 12-month supply would arrive next month.
Faison said the first consignment of the new supply would
arrive in Uganda in February. But he acknowledged that
front-loading the delivery of drugs, while not increasing the
total amount of drugs it sends, was a "short-term solution."
"The government needs to mobilize resources to fill the gaps
and find a long-term solution," Faison said.
The Geneva-based Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and
Malaria, a public-private partnership set up in 2002 which has
made impressive progress in tackling epidemics of those three
deadly infectious diseases.
Uganda has made dramatic gains against HIV/AIDS, bringing
the infection rate down from about 18.5 percent in 1992,
according to United Nations figures.
But Joshua Wamboga, who heads the Uganda Network of AIDS
Service Organisations (UNASO), said that "drug holidays" - when
a patient stops taking prescribed medication - could spur the
development of drug-resistant HIV strains and cause patients to
be more vulnerable to opportunistic infections, like malaria.
"NO ARVs means death," he said. "If you have a virus that
kills you and you don't get treatment, you die."
(Additional reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Dominic
Evans)