KAMPALA Aug 12 A number of Ugandan military helicopters went missing in Kenyan airspace on Sunday on their way to Somalia to reinforce African Union peacekeeping forces battling al-Shabaab rebels, the Ugandan military said.

The military told Reuters a team of helicopters had left a base in the Ugandan city of Entebbe but only one had landed in the Kenyan town of Wajir, where they were scheduled to refuel before flying on to Somalia.