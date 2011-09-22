By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, Sept 22 A Ugandan court has dismissed
explorer Heritage Oil's attempt to temporarily stop an
arbitration process aimed at resolving a longstanding tax
dispute with the government, a top official said on Thursday
The dispute centres on tax claimed by the government on the
$1.45 billion Heritage made from the sale of its Ugdandan assets
to UK-based Tullow Oil last year.
The East African country discovered hydrocarbon deposits in
2006 and Tullow, which is the lead explorer, says production is
scheduled to start early next year.
Attorney General Peter Nyombi, told a news conference that a
high court ruling had dismissed Heritage's petition to block the
arbitration temporarily.
"Heritage appealed to the High Court which dismissed the
appeal on 13 September 2011," Nyombi said.
"The High Court ruled that the tax dispute should be
resolved within the Ugandan objection and appeals processes."
The government says Heritage must pay $435 million in tax on
its asset sale to Tullow.
Heritage says its earnings are not subject to tax and it
petitioned a Ugandan tax tribunal for arbitration earlier this
year.
Before the tribunal delivered its verdict, Heritage started
a parallel arbitration process in London and thereafter asked
the Kampala tribunal to halt its proceedings pending conclusion
of London's arbitration.
Legal experts said the ruling means that even if the London
arbitrators rule in Heritage's favour, it will still have to
contend with the Ugandan arbitration process.
The government has hired an American legal firm, Curtis,
Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LL, to represent it in London.
All the disputed amount has already been paid to Uganda with
Tullow Oil, which Uganda's tax authorities appointed as
Heritage's tax agent, paying $313 million while Heritage itself
paid the rest.
In April, Tullow sued Heritage in London seeking to recover
313 million it paid in taxes on its behalf.
Opposition lawmakers have petitioned the speaker to call a
special session to discuss Heritage's dispute with the
government and what they say is a lack of transparency in the
sector.
(Editing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by David Cowell)