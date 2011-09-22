KAMPALA, Sept 22 A Ugandan court has dismissed explorer Heritage Oil's attempt to temporarily stop an arbitration process aimed at resolving a longstanding tax dispute with the government, a top official said on Thursday

The dispute centres on tax claimed by the government on the $1.45 billion Heritage made from the sale of its Ugdandan assets to UK-based Tullow Oil last year.

The East African country discovered hydrocarbon deposits in 2006 and Tullow, which is the lead explorer, says production is scheduled to start early next year.

Attorney General Peter Nyombi, told a news conference that a high court ruling had dismissed Heritage's petition to block the arbitration temporarily.

"Heritage appealed to the High Court which dismissed the appeal on 13 September 2011," Nyombi said.

"The High Court ruled that the tax dispute should be resolved within the Ugandan objection and appeals processes."

The government says Heritage must pay $435 million in tax on its asset sale to Tullow.

Heritage says its earnings are not subject to tax and it petitioned a Ugandan tax tribunal for arbitration earlier this year.

Before the tribunal delivered its verdict, Heritage started a parallel arbitration process in London and thereafter asked the Kampala tribunal to halt its proceedings pending conclusion of London's arbitration.

Legal experts said the ruling means that even if the London arbitrators rule in Heritage's favour, it will still have to contend with the Ugandan arbitration process.

The government has hired an American legal firm, Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LL, to represent it in London.

All the disputed amount has already been paid to Uganda with Tullow Oil, which Uganda's tax authorities appointed as Heritage's tax agent, paying $313 million while Heritage itself paid the rest.

In April, Tullow sued Heritage in London seeking to recover 313 million it paid in taxes on its behalf.

Opposition lawmakers have petitioned the speaker to call a special session to discuss Heritage's dispute with the government and what they say is a lack of transparency in the sector. (Editing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by David Cowell)