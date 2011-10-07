* Parliament speaker changes mind on session

* Chamber to debate tax row from Monday

KAMPALA Oct 7 The speaker of Uganda's parliament will recall lawmakers for an emergency debate on Monday over the government's handling of a tax row with London-listed Heritage Oil that is clouding the outlook for the country's credit ratings.

The legislators who petitioned for the debate want to know why the government agreed to an arbitration process in London to resolve the dispute, rather than using Ugandan courts, and are calling for more transparency on deals struck with oil firms.

Fitch Ratings agency revised the outlook on Uganda's long-term issuer default ratings to stable from positive, saying the failure to resolve the dispute definitively was delaying commercial production of Uganda's oil reserves.

"The expected benefits to Uganda's creditworthiness from improved growth potential, public finances and the balance of payments have been pushed beyond the horizon of the rating Outlook," Fitch said.

It was not clear whether the debate would lead to policy changes, but it is a sign of the growing frustration among lawmakers from the opposition and ruling party over delays to the development of some 2 billion barrels of oil reserves.

More than 160 lawmakers signed a petition requesting the emergency parliamentary session to discuss the tax row.

The row centres on capital gains tax from the sale of Heritage assets to Tullow Oil last year. The government says Heritage must pay more than $400 million in tax but the oil company says its earnings are not subject to tax in Uganda.

The speaker had earlier rejected the debate request. The notice to reconvene parliament for the debate did not say why the speaker had reversed the decision.

The east African country discovered hydrocarbon deposits in 2006. Tullow Oil has brought in French oil major Total and China's CNOOC to develop the fields but the deal has yet to be finalised.

"Uganda's creditworthiness would benefit from successful commercial development of its recently discovered 2 billion barrels of oil reserves. However, Fitch requires greater clarity on the timeline and path for such development," the ratings agency said. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by David Clarke and Erica Billingham)