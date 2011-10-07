* Parliament speaker changes mind on session
* Chamber to debate tax row from Monday
KAMPALA Oct 7 The speaker of Uganda's
parliament will recall lawmakers for an emergency debate on
Monday over the government's handling of a tax row with
London-listed Heritage Oil that is clouding the outlook
for the country's credit ratings.
The legislators who petitioned for the debate want to know
why the government agreed to an arbitration process in London to
resolve the dispute, rather than using Ugandan courts, and are
calling for more transparency on deals struck with oil firms.
Fitch Ratings agency revised the outlook on Uganda's
long-term issuer default ratings to stable from positive, saying
the failure to resolve the dispute definitively was delaying
commercial production of Uganda's oil reserves.
"The expected benefits to Uganda's creditworthiness from
improved growth potential, public finances and the balance of
payments have been pushed beyond the horizon of the rating
Outlook," Fitch said.
It was not clear whether the debate would lead to policy
changes, but it is a sign of the growing frustration among
lawmakers from the opposition and ruling party over delays to
the development of some 2 billion barrels of oil reserves.
More than 160 lawmakers signed a petition requesting the
emergency parliamentary session to discuss the tax row.
The row centres on capital gains tax from the sale of
Heritage assets to Tullow Oil last year. The government
says Heritage must pay more than $400 million in tax but the oil
company says its earnings are not subject to tax in Uganda.
The speaker had earlier rejected the debate request. The
notice to reconvene parliament for the debate did not say why
the speaker had reversed the decision.
The east African country discovered hydrocarbon deposits in
2006. Tullow Oil has brought in French oil major Total
and China's CNOOC to develop the fields but the deal
has yet to be finalised.
"Uganda's creditworthiness would benefit from successful
commercial development of its recently discovered 2 billion
barrels of oil reserves. However, Fitch requires greater clarity
on the timeline and path for such development," the ratings
agency said.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by David Clarke and
Erica Billingham)