* Underlying inflation jumps to 6.8 pct from 5.6 pct

* Points to a continuation of caution by policymakers

KAMPALA, March 28 Uganda's year-on-year headline inflation rose to 4.0 percent in March from a revised 3.5 percent the previous month, the statistics office said on Thursday.

Although the overall rate of inflation has been low in recent months, underlying inflation has been above target since February, pointing to a continuation of a cautious stance by policymakers.

During March core inflation also rose to 6.8 percent from a revised 5.6 percent in February, the statistics office said.

It cited an increase in the prices of cooked bananas, Irish potatoes, fresh cassava, oranges, cabbages, tomatoes, egg plants, bitter tomatoes, maize flour that was occasioned by low supplies, for the jump in the rate of inflation.

In the non-food category, the price index rose by 0.3 percent.

"This was driven by increases in the prices of mineral water, clothing, firewood, kerosene, petrol, diesel, gas and some household and personal goods in some centres," the statistics office said.

Policymakers left the central bank's benchmark lending rate unchanged at 12 percent during its last meeting in early this month. The next meeting is slated for early April.