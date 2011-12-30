* Prices of vegetables, nuts fall
* Annual average inflation rate at 18.7 pct
KAMPALA Dec 30 Lower food prices drove
Uganda's year-on-year inflation rate down to 27
percent in December, data showed on on Friday, capping a year
which recorded the highest average annual inflation rate since
1992.
The Uganda Bureau of Statistics said headline inflation fell
two percentage points from 29 percent a month ago and the core
rate of inflation - which excludes food crops, fuel, electricity
and metred water -- fell to 29.2 percent from 30.6 percent.
The statistics office said the average annual inflation rate
this year was 18.7 percent up from 4 percent in 2010 and the
highest since 1992 when it stood at 54.5 percent.
"The main inflation driver is food prices ... food price
inflation decreased to 34.7 percent for the year ending December
2011 from 40.3 percent registered in November 2011," the
statistics bureau said in a statement.
It said the prices of matoke, sweet potatoes, Irish
potatoes, cabbages, tomatoes, carrots, beans and ground nuts had
all fallen.
Month-on-month, the headline inflation rate edged down 0.1
percent in December compared to a 0.1 percent rise in November,
helped by a 3.9 percent month-on-month drop in food prices.
Double-digit inflation and a weak local currency had
prompted public protests earlier this year in east Africa's
third largest economy over high food and fuel prices.
But a round of increases in the central bank's key lending
rate seem to have finally put a halt on rising inflation, which
also fell in November after reaching an 18-year high in October.
Uganda's shilling has also recovered from an all-time
low of 2,901 hit in late September, although it is still about
6.5 percent weaker than the dollar in the year to date.
