KAMPALA Dec 30 Uganda's year-on-year inflation rate fell to 27 percent in December from 29 percent a month ago, the Uganda Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

The core rate of inflation - which excludes food crops, fuel, electricity and metred water -- fell to 29.2 percent from 30.6 percent in November.

The statistics office said the average annual inflation rate this year was 18.7 percent up from 4 percent in 2010 and the highest since 1992. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)