WASHINGTON, March 23 The Obama administration is
sending about 150 Special Forces troops along with military
aircraft to Uganda to help in the search for warlord Joseph
Kony, the Washington Post reported on Sunday.
The deployments began on Sunday night, the Post said, after
the administration began to notify Congress.
In the first deployment of U.S. military aircraft to the
region, at least four CV-22 Osprey aircraft will arrive in
Uganda by midweek, together with refueling planes and Special
Forces airmen to fly and maintain them, Amanda Dory, the
Pentagon's deputy assistant secretary of defense for African
affairs, told the Post.
The newspaper said U.S. personnel were authorized to
"provide information, advice and assistance" to an African Union
force tracking Kony and his Lord's Resistance Army.
"While combat-equipped, they are prohibited from engaging
LRA forces unless in self-defense," the Post said.
A 5,000-strong AU Regional Task Force, supported by about
100 U.S. Special Forces, has been hunting Kony and his fighters.
Most of them are thought to be hiding in jungles straddling the
borders of Central African Republic, South Sudan and Democratic
Republic of Congo.
LRA fighters, who emerged in northern Uganda in the late
1980s, are known for using extreme violence, including chopping
off limbs as a form of punishment, as well as raping young girls
and abducting them for use as sex slaves.
The Post quoted administration officials as saying the
deployment did not signal the White House was weakening its
criticism of new anti-gay legislation in Uganda that imposes
harsh penalties for homosexuality.
Since last month's enactment of the anti-gay legislation,
Washington has said it is reviewing its relationship with
Uganda's government.
(Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Eric Walsh)