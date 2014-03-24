(Updates with Pentagon confirming decision to send troops,
aircraft)
WASHINGTON, March 23 The Obama administration is
sending about 150 Special Operations troops along with military
aircraft to Uganda to help in the search for warlord Joseph
Kony, the Pentagon said on Sunday.
The deployments started on Sunday night after the
administration began to notify Congress. The decision was first
reported by The Washington Post, and later confirmed by the
Defense Department.
In the first deployment of U.S. military aircraft to Uganda
to help locate Kony, at least four CV-22 Osprey aircraft will
arrive in the country by midweek, together with refueling planes
and Special Operations forces airmen to fly and maintain them,
the Pentagon said.
U.S. personnel were authorized to "provide information,
advice and assistance" to an African Union force tracking Kony
and his Lord's Resistance Army, the Post reported.
"While combat-equipped, they are prohibited from engaging
LRA forces unless in self-defense," it said.
The Ospreys, which can take off and land vertically, are
capable of ferrying 24 troops and their gear. They are expected
to help African Union forces respond more quickly to tips on
Kony's whereabouts, the Pentagon said.
A 5,000-strong AU Regional Task Force, supported by about
100 U.S. Special Forces, has been hunting Kony and his fighters.
Most of them are thought to be hiding in jungles straddling the
borders of Central African Republic, South Sudan and Democratic
Republic of Congo.
LRA fighters, who emerged in northern Uganda in the late
1980s, are known for using extreme violence, including chopping
off limbs as a form of punishment, as well as raping young girls
and abducting them for use as sex slaves.
The Post quoted administration officials as saying the
deployment did not signal the White House was weakening its
criticism of new anti-gay legislation in Uganda that imposes
harsh penalties for homosexuality.
Since last month's enactment of the anti-gay legislation,
Washington has said it is reviewing its relationship with
Uganda's government.
