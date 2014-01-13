NEW DELHI Jan 13 Uganda aims to award seven
production licenses to Britain's Tullow Oil by the end
of March, its energy and mineral development minister said on
Monday, as the country inches closer to starting crude
production.
East Africa's third-largest economy, which struck
hydrocarbon deposits in the Albertine rift basin along its
border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), expects to
begin commercial production in 2016 at the earliest.
Uganda is negotiating eight production licenses with Tullow
and one with French major Total.
"Total has just submitted the data so we will take some
time. Tullow we hope to finalize in 2 months," Irene Muloni told
Reuters on the sidelines of an industry event near New Delhi.
"It is back and forth. We will finalise the process based on
completeness of data that they submit," she said at the
Petrotech conference.
Uganda aims to have at least half of the planned 60,000
barrels per day refinery operating by end of 2017.
"We think it can come online quickly if we take the phased
approach where we have first train of 30,000 (barrels) come
online first," she said.
Uganda last year announced it had selected six firms to bid
for the development and operation of a $2.5 billion refinery to
help process the crude once production starts.
She said the six firms could submit final bids for the
planned refinery by end of March.