* Uganda suffers chronic power shortages

* Loan to help power firm nearly triple output

KAMPALA Dec 8 The Ugandan unit of South Africa's Standard Bank Group has offered a $35 million loan to independent power producer Electromax to boost its electricity supply to help ease a national power deficit, it said on Thursday.

Daniel Nsibambi, the spokesman of Uganda's Stanbic Bank's , the nation's largest financial institution by assets, said Electromax would use the credit to ramp up its output to 50 megawatts (MW) from 20 MW by the first quarter of 2012.

"It's a $35 million loan and the facility will have a tenor of five years including a grace period of one year," he said.

Stanbic was also in negotiations with a European development finance institution to secure long term, low cost funding for development of renewable energy projects, Nsibambi said.

Electromax, which uses heavy fuel oil to generate power, is a private power producers based in Tororo, eastern Uganda.

East Africa's third largest economy suffers chronic power supply deficits that have worsened after two thermal power plants shut down over debts owed to the government, sparking riots by consumers angered by the resultant 24-hour outages.

One of the two plants has since resumed production after government cleared its debt, easing the power rationing. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James MAcharia and Keiron Henderson)