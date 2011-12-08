* Uganda suffers chronic power shortages
* Loan to help power firm nearly triple output
KAMPALA Dec 8 The Ugandan unit of South
Africa's Standard Bank Group has offered a $35 million
loan to independent power producer Electromax to boost its
electricity supply to help ease a national power deficit, it
said on Thursday.
Daniel Nsibambi, the spokesman of Uganda's Stanbic Bank's
, the nation's largest financial institution by assets,
said Electromax would use the credit to ramp up its output to 50
megawatts (MW) from 20 MW by the first quarter of 2012.
"It's a $35 million loan and the facility will have a tenor
of five years including a grace period of one year," he said.
Stanbic was also in negotiations with a European development
finance institution to secure long term, low cost funding for
development of renewable energy projects, Nsibambi said.
Electromax, which uses heavy fuel oil to generate power, is
a private power producers based in Tororo, eastern Uganda.
East Africa's third largest economy suffers chronic power
supply deficits that have worsened after two thermal power
plants shut down over debts owed to the government, sparking
riots by consumers angered by the resultant 24-hour outages.
One of the two plants has since resumed production after
government cleared its debt, easing the power rationing.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James MAcharia and
Keiron Henderson)