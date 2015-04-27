By Elias Biryabarema
| KAMPALA, April 27
KAMPALA, April 27 The Ugandan shilling
was stable on Monday amid sluggish trade and was expected to
remain rangebound on the back of local currency liquidity
tightness.
At 0912 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,995/3,005, unchanged from Friday's close.
"Corporate appetite for the greenback is scarce...the
shilling is keeping a stable tone for now," said Faisal Bukenya,
head of market making at Barclays Bank.
The shilling is 7.5 percent weaker against the greenback so
far this year and traders say its overall outlook is likely to
remain bearish in the coming months as investors fret over
Uganda's deteriorating current account deficit.
Jitters over a possible surge in public spending ahead of
next year's presidential elections are also eroding the market's
confidence in the local currency.
Stephen Kaboyo of Alpha Capital Partners said the shilling
was likely to trade stable "with some support likely to come
from end-month inflows, in a market that is still characterized
by shilling tightness."
Traders say the market is still low on shillings despite two
central bank local currency liquidity injections last week.
UGX Spot Rate.....
Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....
Calculated Cross Rates..........
Deposits.....................
Deposits & Forwards.............
Uganda Equities Guide.......
Uganda All Share Index........
Shilling background .....
Ugandan Debt Guide............
All Uganda Bonds.............
Uganda T-Bills..............
Uganda Benchmark.............
Central Bank ................
Ugandan Contributor Index....
Uganda Coffee Prices.......
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Hugh Lawson)