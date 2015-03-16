(Adds trader's comments, details)
KAMPALA, March 16 Uganda's central bank sold an
unspecified amount of dollars on Monday to support the shilling
after it fell on a surge of dollar buying by corporate
and banks.
The local currency recovered to trade at 2,900/2,930 against
the dollar, after earlier trading at 2,940/2,950 where it closed
on Friday, triggering the bank's tenth intervention this year.
"BoU is in the fx (foreign exchange) market on the sale
side," the Bank of Uganda or central bank said in a statement.
The shilling, which has lost 4.8 percent of its value
against the dollar so far this year, hit an all-time record low
of 3,116/3,126 on Thursday last week.
Traders said banks were still keen on buying dollars.
"There's appetite in the interbank and the bias is still on
the depreciation side," said Faisal Bukenya, head of market
making at Barclays Bank.
Since January the shilling has been under strong pressure
fuelled by demand from foreign-owned corporates looking to pay
2014 dividends, exacerbated by the dollar's global strength.
Mounting investor concerns about an expected surge in
government spending before next year's elections have sparked
panic buying of dollars, worsening the shilling's fall.
Traders say foreign investors have sold off government debt,
worried by the state's plans for increased spending in the
current fiscal year which could fan inflation.
The central bank has sought to reassure investors by saying
it would be vigilant against inflation.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)