KAMPALA, March 16 Uganda's central bank sold an unspecified amount of dollars on Monday to support the shilling after it fell on a surge of dollar buying by corporate and banks.

The local currency recovered to trade at 2,900/2,930 against the dollar, after earlier trading at 2,940/2,950 where it closed on Friday, triggering the bank's tenth intervention this year.

"BoU is in the fx (foreign exchange) market on the sale side," the Bank of Uganda or central bank said in a statement.

The shilling, which has lost 4.8 percent of its value against the dollar so far this year, hit an all-time record low of 3,116/3,126 on Thursday last week.

Traders said banks were still keen on buying dollars.

"There's appetite in the interbank and the bias is still on the depreciation side," said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank.

Since January the shilling has been under strong pressure fuelled by demand from foreign-owned corporates looking to pay 2014 dividends, exacerbated by the dollar's global strength.

Mounting investor concerns about an expected surge in government spending before next year's elections have sparked panic buying of dollars, worsening the shilling's fall.

Traders say foreign investors have sold off government debt, worried by the state's plans for increased spending in the current fiscal year which could fan inflation.

The central bank has sought to reassure investors by saying it would be vigilant against inflation. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)