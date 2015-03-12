(Adds details from central bank statement, background)
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, March 12 Uganda's central bank said on
Thursday it would use interest rates to keep inflation from
rising above a medium-term target of 5 percent, reassuring
investors worried by a planned hike in state spending and
shilling weakness.
The shilling has plunged to record lows against the
dollar on concerns that the government would increase spending
before the 2016 election will lead to the same spike in
inflation that hammered the economy after the 2011 vote,
sparking street protests and a police crackdown.
The local currency closed at 2940/2950 on Thursday,
recovering from a new record low of 3,116/3,126 earlier, after
the central bank sold an unspecified amount of dollars.
The bank has sold dollars at least eight times this year to
support the weakening shilling.
Traders said some of Thursday's weakness came after foreign
investors sold off government debt, worried by the state's plans
for increased spending in the current 2014/15 fiscal year.
Seeking to reassure investors, the bank said in a statement
it would not finance government borrowing and would use its
policy interest rate to forestall any danger of inflation rising
above a five-year target of 5 percent.
"There has been concern voiced in the media about a re-run
of the instability of 2011, especially because of fears of
election related public spending, and these concerns may be
contributing to the pressure on the exchange rate," it said.
The government last week asked parliament to raise spending
for the year ending in June by 5.3 percent. Parliament,
dominated by President Yoweri Museveni's ruling party, is
expected to approve the additional spending.
Critics say the cash aims to build support before the
parliamentary and presidential polls when Museveni, in power
for three decades, is expected to run again.
The government says it will use the money to improve
security and for other state requirements, not campaigning.
Inflation stood at 1.4 percent year-on-year in February,
slightly up from 1.3 percent in January.
In 2011, inflation soared to 30 percent, driving the
shilling lower and forcing the central bank at the time to ramp
up interest rates to 23 percent.
