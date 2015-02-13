KAMPALA, Feb 13 The Ugandan shilling was flat on Friday and was seen holding steady in the days ahead on slow dollar demand and offshore investor inflows to government bonds. At 0939 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,865/2,875, unchanged from Thursday's close. "Some banks are showing appetite but it's scattered... overall I would favour a stable (shilling) outlook," said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank. After weakening rapidly last month, the shilling has consolidated in a stable range of around 2,840-2,880. Support has been drawn in part from the central bank selling dollars and market expectations of hard currency inflows as investors prepare to buy government Treasury bills and bonds. Isaac Iga, chief dealer at Orient Bank, said the central bank or Bank of Uganda's decision to hold its key lending rate at 11 percent on Thursday was also likely to cushion the shilling from weakening further. "It allayed fears of possible further depreciation," he said. UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... ($1 = 2,862.0000 Ugandan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)